Kalonzo Threatens Street Protests Against Proposed Tax Reforms

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has pledged to lead street protests if the Kenya Kwanza government moves forward with plans to reintroduce parts of the Finance Bill 2024.

Musyoka criticized the government’s proposal, arguing that increased taxes would only burden ordinary Kenyans while benefiting a small, wealthy elite.

“We cannot remain silent while Kenyans suffer. If they try to bring back the Finance Bill, we will not remain quiet. This is a revolution,” Musyoka declared.

He made these statements after a church service in Nairobi’s Umoja estate. Following the service, Musyoka led his supporters to Kimoroni Stadium in Murang’a County, where they participated in a gospel concert.

In Murang’a, Kalonzo ramped up his criticism of President William Ruto’s administration, openly condemning the provisions of the Finance Bill. He was joined by DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, who supported Musyoka’s stance and emphasized that the opposition’s role is to protect the interests of ordinary Kenyans.

“We are here with Kalonzo, and we are fighting to protect Kenyans, not just the wealthy few,” Wamalwa asserted.

Reflecting on the youth-led protests earlier this year, Kalonzo praised Gen Z activists for standing up for ordinary Kenyans. He assured them that their efforts would not be in vain and that they were part of a broader movement for fairness and justice.

Musyoka also condemned Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei’s recent proposal to extend term limits for elected leaders, calling it “out of touch” with the needs of ordinary Kenyans. He stressed that reforms should focus on improving the lives of the majority, not expanding privileges for the political elite.

“Mr. Ruto, do not make the mistake of bringing that seven-year presidential term limit to us. Drop it like a hot potato if you love your country,” Musyoka warned the president.

He suggested that if such a bill is proposed, it should aim to shorten the presidential term from five years to four, as “Kenyans are tired.”