Aisha Jumwa Teases Return to ODM While Announcing Gubernatorial Ambitions

Former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has sparked speculation about her potential return to the ODM party following her appearance at Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga’s Thanksgiving ceremony.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma shared a photo of Jumwa at the event, hinting at her possible re-entry into ODM. He wrote, “Hon. Aisha Jumwa was also present at the ODM function. Something is cooking…”

During the ceremony, Jumwa praised ODM leader Raila Odinga, calling him her political mentor. She lauded his commitment to democratic principles and his strong political foundation. She also expressed gratitude to Odinga for his role in uniting the country through cooperation with President William Ruto.

“I want to thank Raila Odinga for prioritizing the country by joining President William Ruto in uniting the country. The country is now experiencing peace because of the cooperation between these two leaders,” she said.

Jumwa further acknowledged both Odinga and Ruto for advancing women’s leadership by appointing women to key positions. She highlighted figures such as Cecily Mbarire, the Chairperson of the ruling UDA party, and Governor Gladys Wanga, who is now the ODM National Chairperson.

Responding to speculation about her return to ODM, the former CS did not dismiss the idea. She said, “Mnataka nirudi? Msichana akilelewa na babake hutafuta boma lake na mimi nimelelewa na mheshimiwa Raila kama babangu. Wakati nimekomaa nimetafuta boma langu. Na maisha inasonga mbele,” which loosely translates to, “Do you want me to return? A girl raised by her father seeks her own home, and I was raised by Hon. Raila as my father. Now that I have matured, I’ve sought my own home. Life goes on.”

Jumwa also announced her plans to contest the Kilifi gubernatorial seat in 2027, though it remains uncertain which party she will use for her bid.

Jumwa, who switched allegiance to Ruto’s UDA party in 2022, initially won her first seat as Kilifi Woman Representative on an ODM ticket in 2013 and later served as Malindi MP in 2017.

In 2022, she ran for Kilifi governor under UDA but lost to ODM’s Gideon Mung’aro. Despite this, her loyalty to President Ruto earned her a Cabinet position as the CS for Gender, Culture, the Arts, and Heritage, a role she held for nearly two years.