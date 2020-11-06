The ever-reliable and consistent music maker Sanaipei Tande is back with another massive single dubbed ‘Yako’.

A sizzling and soothing love song produced by House of Dillie, ‘Yako’ sees an enchanting Sanaipei commit and submit to her man while declaring she’s a one-man woman.

‘Yako’ fittingly epitomizes Sana’s brand of releasing songs with conscious messages and vibes, contrary to the current trend of releasing party songs.

“For me my music has to have a message and it is not just about party, party, party. But unfortunately globally music is going the party way and so now everyone is all about how can I do the next best party jam?” she said.

“Music is now just not educative and artistes need to understand that they need to impact the society in a more positive way.”

‘Yako’ video, directed by Mhando Brian, also sees Sana show off her dance moves for the first time, much to the delight of fans who have always seen the ‘Mfalme was Mapenzi’ singer as a Mariah Carey type of performer who lets vocals steal the show without much dancing.

Click play below and enjoy the phenomenon that is Sanaipei Tande. Rating 10/10.