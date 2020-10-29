Tanzanian songbird Nandy has finally put to rest speculation on why she no longer wears her engagement ring.

The ‘Ninogeshe’ hitmaker got engaged early this year after her long-time boyfriend, rapper Billnas, proposed on live TV.

However, rumors soon started swirling around that all is not well between the lovebirds. The rumors continued to spread like wildfire after fans spotted Nandy without her engagement ring.

In an interview with Clouds FM, Nandy explained that a fan stole the ring while she was performing at a campaign rally.

“Sijavaa kwasababu tulipokuwa Tanga kwenye kampeni, kwenye vuta nikuvute na mashabiki nikachomolewa na mashabaki na hata kung’olewa kucha,” she said.

(I haven’t worn the ring because when I was in Tanga for a political campaign, during push and pull with fans, someone pulled it out and even removed one of my nails)

Nandy’s husband-to-be Billnas was present during the interview and said he would give her another ring.

The lovebirds disclosed they use the same passwords on their phones and have no secrets between them.