Fitness instructor Frankie Justgymit tugged at netizens’ heartstrings after he penned a poignant birthday message for his son, Lexi.

On Tuesday, October 5, Lexi turned 5 but regrettably, his dad could not be there to celebrate with him due to his parents’ highly publicized separation. This was confirmed by Frankie who resorted to wishing Lexi a happy birthday with a post on social media citing lack of access to his firstborn son with Maureen Waititu.

The father of three said he hoped Lexi would get his message that he(Lexi) is his father’s son and will always be.

“To My Son, When you came into this world, you brought a love so pure I had never before experienced. When you spoke your first word, walked your first steps, I became your biggest fan. With every milestone you reached, I reveled in joy. You taught me the meaning of love — true, unconditional love.

“As you continue to grow, you will live your own life. You will have times of happiness and times of disappointment. You will fall in love, and you will have your heartbroken. Life has its ups and downs and is not always fair, but I know your strength and resilience will see you through,” he penned.

The fitness coach wished for Lexi to always know his worth.

“May you always know your worth and how incredibly precious you are! As your Papa, it is my privilege to impart these important truths to you.

“Since I have no access to you, I’ll pass these words on and hope they find you. Be true to yourself always. Live your own dreams. Don’t take life so seriously. And, last but certainly not least, Know that I love you and will always be there for you. No matter what, I’ve got your back. You are my son and always will be. Happy Birthday Lexi,” he concluded.