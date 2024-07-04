Hold Off on Protests and Wait Until 2027 to Elect Your Preferred Leaders, says Moha Jicho Pevu

Former investigative journalist-turned-politician Mohamed Ali, also known as Jicho Pevu, issued a directive to Kenyan youth to halt the nationwide anti-government protests, citing the potential to destabilize the country.

Affiliated with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, the Nyali MP emphasized that the ongoing anti-government demonstrations are causing severe economic repercussions and posing a threat to national stability.

“I’ve witnessed the devastation of unstable countries firsthand—South Sudan, Somalia, Sudan, and Rwanda,” Ali stated during a meeting of UDA legislators and religious leaders in Mombasa on Wednesday.

“These were once thriving nations brought down by youth-driven dirty politics and tribalism. Let’s not jeopardize our country for the interests of a few.”

Ali accused unidentified forces of exploiting the protests for ulterior motives beyond the withdrawn Finance Bill 2024.

“This is not about the Finance Bill; it was not about it. It is about something else and people are taking advantage of that to destabilise our country,” the MP asserted.

Moha at the same time refused to apologize for supporting the Finance Bill 2024. He maintained that the bill aimed to benefit his constituents, potentially increasing National Government-Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) allocations by Kes.50 million.

“I cannot apologise, I can only pray that you open your eyes and see the way so that you realise that we were fighting for more money to drive development in our regions as well as admit more students to our bursary programmes,” he said.

Moha Jicho Pevu further advised protesters to suspend their activities and await the opportunity to elect better leaders in 2027. He urged Kenyans to allow President William Ruto’s administration the chance to govern effectively and refrain from premature judgments until the next General Election.

“In 2027, people have the power to elect their desired leaders. For now, let us give President William Ruto the space to stabilize his administration. He has rejected the Bill and expressed willingness to engage in dialogue,” Ali remarked.

Additionally, he encouraged youth to support law enforcement efforts by maintaining peace.

“I will personally advocate for peace across the county, regardless of any personal risks,” the MP affirmed.