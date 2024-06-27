Patrick Quarcoo Steps Down as Radio Africa Group CEO After 24 Years

Radio Africa Group Founder and CEO Patrick Quarcoo has retired after serving 24 years.

According to a memo sent to the staff, Quarcoo will officially leave the group on July 24.

“When I started Radio Africa Group in 2000, my vision was to create a platform that could inform, inspire, and connect people across Kenya and the continent,” Quarcoo said.

“As I retire, Radio Africa Group is entering a pivotal phase of its journey. This transition provides a unique opportunity for the company to realign its strategies, focusing on cost efficiencies, enhancing our profitability and content initiatives.”

Quarcoo thanked the Radio Africa Group staff for their support and dedication, acknowledging the tremendous growth achieved during his tenure.

“We have grown from a single-frequency radio station to a thriving group of six influential stations with over 40 transmitters across Kenya, with an expansion into Nigeria, a newspaper and a significant digital presence,,” he said.

“I am confident that the new leadership team will drive the needed changes with the same passion and commitment that we have always upheld. They are well-equipped to take the company forward, leveraging our strong foundation to achieve even greater success.”

To his management team, Quarcoo expressed pride in their collective accomplishments. He also praised advertisers for their unwavering support and partnership over the years.

“Thank you all for being a part of this remarkable journey. I wish you all the best in the exciting times ahead.”