CS Kindiki Alerts Kenyan Public to Criminal Gang Presence During Peaceful Protests

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued a stark warning regarding planned violence and looting during protests scheduled for Thursday and Sunday this week, affirming that authorities will respond decisively.

In a statement, CS Kindiki underscored the government’s commitment to quelling the reign of terror perpetrated by criminal gangs and ensuring public safety, despite attempts to politicize criminal activities.

“The government is determined to stop criminals who seek to terrorize the public and harm Kenya, despite attempts to politicize crime,” he declared.

Kindiki expressed regret over the unprecedented riots that recently erupted in Nairobi and other Kenyan cities, resulting in loss of life, extensive property damage, and an attempted arson attack on Parliament Buildings.

He acknowledged that the riots, initially sparked as a democratic expression of public dissent against the Finance Bill 2024, led to the bill’s termination.

“The termination of the Bill, hordes of marauding criminal gangs who continue to pose a grave danger to the public, riding on announced plans for peaceful protests to disrupt public order, commit arson, obstruct public transport and terrorise the people of Kenya with violence,” CS Kindiki emphasized.

Kindiki Defends Police

CS Kindiki at the same time defended the police, highlighting their continued professionalism and restraint in managing the highly provocative situations during the violent riots.

“The Government commends all law enforcement officers who continue to discharge their challenging mandate of preventing crime and protecting the lives and property of the people of Kenya. Allegations of some instances of unlawful conduct by law enforcement officers will be investigated and appropriate action taken,” he added.

Prof Kindiki reiterated that security agencies remain vigilant to preempt and prevent harm to the public, including attempts to target critical infrastructure and symbols of national sovereignty.

“Upon completion of the ongoing analysis of evidence, the government assures the public that the planners, perpetrators and financiers of large-scale arson, violent robbery and other heinous crimes will be brought to justice,” CS Kindiki concluded.