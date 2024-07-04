Safaricom Offers Multi-million Support, Including Rent and Phones, for Victims of Anti-Finance Bill Protests

Safaricom has announced a multi-million shilling support initiative for Kenyans affected by the recent protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking at Kenyatta National Hospital, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa announced that the telecommunications company will allocate Kes.5 million to provide assistive devices to those injured during the protests.

Ndegwa also stated that Safaricom will issue smartphones and airtime to those who lost their phones and will support affected individuals with three months’ worth of food and one year’s worth of rent for those in extreme conditions.

Additionally, Ndegwa donated Kes.15 million to Kenyatta National Hospital on behalf of Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations to support protestors admitted to the facility.

The telco has also made a Kes.10 million donation to the hospital’s Disaster Response Centre and an additional Kes.5 million to support those injured and admitted to the hospital.

Through its M-Pesa Foundation, Safaricom is also organizing medical camps in affected areas, including Githurai and Rongai, starting on July 6, 2024.

“Our Foundations are there to stand with people, especially in times of need. We are happy to provide hospitals with structured support in times of emergencies, both for infrastructure improvement and patient recovery,” Ndegwa noted.

Moreover, under the #GenZforGenZ initiative, Safaricom will mobilize its Gen Z employees and other organizations to form volunteer squads. These squads will lead community outreaches, clean-ups, and medical camps.

Ndegwa further announced that the company plans to provide TVET scholarships, champion economic empowerment through the Ndoto Zetu program, create agri-business value chain opportunities through the Wezesha Agri Program, and offer access to business training and micro-loans in 13 counties.