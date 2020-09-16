The Kaka Empire music stable is growing after rapper King Kaka enlisted three new emerging talents in the Kenyan music scene.

The trio comprising of Ethan(Muziki), Brandon(Don Tumbo) and (Little)Vince together form ‘Jadi’, an RnB and AfroFusion band.

Speaking about his new signees, King Kaka said he ran an online competition which the three singers won.

“I am just guiding them to do what they love already,” King Kaka said.

Jadi has been in the game for a little over a year and has released tracks such as ”Mimi na Wewe’, ‘Acha Nikupende’, ‘Baadae’, and ‘Jibeba’.

The trio last week dropped its fifth song dubbed ‘Sleki’. Produced by Bern Music, mastered by Ethan and directed by CJ Pixels, ‘Sleki’ tells the story of young love.

“Our music is all about love and passion, and so we want to spread love through music,” said Ethan.

Check out ‘Sleki’ below. Rating 9/10.