Veteran Nairobi-based rapper Jua Cali has come through with a fresh new release dubbed ‘Panda Shuka’.

‘Panda Shuka’ is a powerful and highly relatable song that holds a mirror to the struggles of the average Kenyan youth.

Jua Cali, in his trademark storytelling raps, tells the sad story of a young man who is having it rough in life and contemplating suicide. The Genge rap pioneer also raps about an all too familiar tale of a local music act who achieves greatness but forgets to invest their money ending up hopeless.

Nonetheless, the ‘Ngeli Ya Genge’ rapper reminds listeners that life is all about ups and downs, and giving up shouldn’t be an option.

While the song’s message could be considered to be the main selling point, some will argue that it is the brilliantly done animated music video by Kennedy Kyalo(@kennedy_artist).

Directed by Bernard Ruiri, the animated visuals capture the streets of Nairobi like you’ve never seen before.

Check it out below. Rating 10/10.