The Kenyan government has disbursed a total of Sh300 million to the African Union COVID-19 Response Fund and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said Sh200 million (2 million USD) had already been donated to the African Union.

“On our part as a member of the Africa Union and as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya has donated $2 million (Sh.200 million) to the Africa Union COVID-19 response fund and pledged a further $ 1 million (Sh.100 million) to support the Africa CDC,” said Ababu Namwamba, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The CAS noted that Kenya is not just a beneficiary of donor funds but is also giving out to others to combat a common enemy.

“Ieleweke sisi sio wa kupokea tu, tunapokea lakini tunasaidiana (It should be understood that Kenya is not just a receiver. We receive but we also help others where we can) in the spirit of continental and global solidarity,” said Ababu.

He spoke during the daily briefing on COVID-19 status alongside Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman where they received donations from the Government of Egypt that were handed over by its representative Ms. Nelly Elorabi, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Kenya.

Ababu said they will continue to partner with like-minded countries in the fight against the virus.

He said the donations of assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) which includes protective gown suits, face shields, protective Goggles, rubber boots, and sterile gloves, among other items, all valued at approximately USD 150,000 (KSH 15,000,000)will be put to good use in combating the pandemic.

“This donation is within the framework of the decision of the Bureau of the African Union to come up with a coordinated continental strategy in combating COVID-19. Following the decision, H.E. Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt pledged to contribute medical equipment worth 4 Million USD to assist fellow African countries combat the pandemic and another 2 Million USD to support the Africa Centre for Disease Control CDC,” Ababu said.

The CAS stressed the importance of mobilizing resources from development partners but also emphasized the need to combat existing diseases.

“Since the outbreak of the Novel Corona virus in Kenya in March 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been actively engaged in the mobilization of medical supplies and other resources from development partners to the tune of over Ksh. 1 billion. The Ministry will remain seized of this matter of resource mobilization until we find a lasting solution to the challenge of COVID-19,” Ababu said.