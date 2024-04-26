Caretaker Charged for Allegedly Stealing Ksh663,000 in Rent

A property caretaker employed by a company owning over 1000 rental houses across various estates in Nairobi County is facing charges of embezzling Kes.663,000 in rent.

The accused, responsible for rent collection from tenants residing in properties developed by Kaggs Investment Limited, appeared before Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi.

Prosecution counsel Nyakera Kibera informed the court that the caretaker purportedly misappropriated funds collected from tenants as monthly rent between January 28, 2017, and June 14, 2020.

The Court also heard that Kaggs Investment Limited owns properties in Eastleigh, Mlango Kubwa, Ngara, Kariobangi South, Thika Road, and Mombasa Road within Nairobi County.

As per court records, the accused received the funds but failed to remit them to the company.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge. Through their defense counsel, the accused sought release on reasonable bond, citing an existing bond in a similar case where Kaggs Investment Limited is the complainant.

“Your Honour, there is another criminal matter pending before the court, similar to this one, with the same complainant involved in both cases,” the magistrate was informed.

The court heard that in the other case, the accused stands accused of embezzling Kes.500,000 from Kaggs between January 2017 and June 2020.

Ms. Shitubi granted the accused a bond of Kes.100,000 with a surety of similar amount or alternatively, a cash bail of Kes.60,000.

The case is scheduled for mention on May 7, 2023, for pre-trial and directions.