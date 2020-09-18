Celebrity musician David Mathenge alias Nameless is over the moon after his father underwent successful head surgery.

The ‘Inspire’ hitmaker shared the great news with his 1.1 million followers on Instagram Thursday, revealing that Mathenge Senior was diagnosed with Subdural hematoma as a result of bloodclots in his head that caused some minor strokes.

Nameless noted that it is the same condition he suffered from three years ago, and that his father was treated by the same neuro-surgeon who treated him.

“Behind the scenes, my dad has been in Hospital for about Ten Days to undergo a head surgery, because he had some blood clots in his head that caused some minor strokes, a condition called subdural Hematoma,(kitu ka hiyo🤔). It was nerve-racking for our family especially because of his age, but the surgery went well thanks to a brilliant team of doctors under the leadership of neuro-surgeon Dr D. Olunya, who also treated me 3 years ago when I had a similar life threatening brain condition that some of you may remember,” Nameless wrote on his ‘JustAGratitudePost’.

The 44-year-old father of two had another reason to be grateful; his father was discharged and his doctor was happy with the recovery process.

“Today I give thanks to God because he got discharged and the doctor was happy with his recovery process. (That’s why I was dancing like a mad man Jana😅😜) Now its just some home nursing care and mzee will be good. He is strong for 84 years, delicate but strong💪🏾💪🏾. I just want to thank all the staff at AgaKan hospital, the nurses and doctors who took care of Mathenge Sr., especially Dr David O. Olunya who has become a close friend to us🙏🏿🙏🏿,” he added.

Nameless also admitted that his father’s medical bill had skyrocketed but, thankfully, the National Hospital Insurance Fund(NHIF) came in handy.

“Also the bill had gotten kidogo crazy but thank God NHIF came through as well to help us with part of the bill, especially at a time like the Corona season🤦🏾‍♂️when things are tough ..all in all just want to give thanks🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿…sometimes we dance just to release stresses like this 😊… Today I celebrate life🙏🏿 and second chances!! #Thankfull #Tuzidii #GodisGood #somebodysayAmen,” Nameless concluded.

This comes barely a week after the singer and his singer wife, Wahu Kagwi, celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary.