Esther Musila, the 50-year-old lover of gospel singer Guardian Angel, has opened up about her relationship with the 31-year-old singer saying she knows what she wants in life.

Speaking on ‘Bonga na Jalas’, the mother of three slammed the people who have been judging her saying she is living life by her own rules.

“I had restrained myself from ever having an interview but I think it good for me to also fight for myself because some people judging me or talking about me, they don’t know my life, they don’t know my journey, they are probably even hurting my kids with the things they are saying. And I want to put this straight, I am 50-year-old, I have been through life and I know what I want with the remainder of my life that God has given me. My mother died at 72 years and if I have to live to the life she lived, that’s 20 years and I want those to be my best life starting now,” she declared.

“I remember when this year started I said to myself I have been through life 50 is a big year but I purposed and said this is going to be my year. I will do what Esther wants and I will make Esther happy, my kids are grown, the last born is 22 years… they are running their lives but I’m still their mother. But as Esther, I have my life which I want to live. So I am living my life, my rules. I am happy,” said Musila.

She also recounted how she met Guardian Angel after listening to his song on Classic 105 FM.

“ I love singing, so one day I’m driving to work and I hear this song Maina Kageni plays and I Dmed him asking what song is that and who sang it and he said ‘Rada’ by Guardian Angel. I got to my office and went to google and searched Guardian Angel and I was like I have never heard of this guy. I played that song the whole day and by the time I was going home, I knew all the words to that song. That same week I said to Maina can I meet Guardian Angel that song has touched and spoke to me as a person that ‘your radar needs to change’.

Musila added: “It was the 13th of March when they announced the 1st Corona cases and the next week we were told we were working from home. My Birthday was coming up in May and 50 being a big number I had plans. So with Corona happening, I was like what should I do… Because he(Guardian Angel) has a foundation I saw it good to come under his foundation …so I went out and asked people to collect money and also did the song which I released on my Birthday… so that is where the journey started. It was not anything planned.”

On his part, Guardian Angel said Musila was his guardian angel given that she appeared in his life as he was on the verge of giving up on music.

“I have been frustrated in this industry, I have cried in my bed alone, I have given up…by the time I was talking to Esther after a week of knowing each other and even her asking me if we can be able to do a song together, I was giving up on music. While recording her song ‘Roho yangu’ I was giving up.

“But she came and told me Kazi ya Mungu lazima iendelee, so all my ministry has been pushed by the person you think is wrong. If she had not come at that time I would have given up. I would not be singing now. So you don’t know this person, you don’t know why she is respected like this in my life before you say a word,” said the hitmaker.

He added: “Those who have said this guy is going to love his mother… listen the word says, you will come together and become one, if this woman is older than you or your mother the minute you agree to become one, the nonsense of mother-ness ends and she becomes your wife. So if we have agreed to be in marriage she is my wife, it doesn’t matter how old she is, I am the husband, that’s is if we are married.”