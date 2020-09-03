The Award-winning actress Sandra Dacha, otherwise known by her stage name Silprosa, is over the moon after bagging a deal with musician Akothee.

The ‘Auntie Boss’ actress is the new brand ambassador for the celebrity musician’s tours and travel company, Akothee Safaris.

An elated Dacha took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the partnership.

“I am so delighted to announce to you that as from today henceforth, I am the BRAND AMBASSADOR for AKOTHEE SAFARIS TOURS AND TRAVELS LIMITED,” she wrote.

Dacha also shared pictures putting pen to paper on her contract alongside Akothee’s daughter Vesha, who is the director of Akothee Safaris.

Akothee was equally delighted to enlist the actress to be the face of her business, taking to social media to announce that Dacha’s first order of business will be a trip to Mombasa.

“This year is about signing deals. Meet the new Brand Ambassador @sandra_dacha & the director of @akotheesafaris. When you are blessed bless others 💪@sandra_dacha welcome to the world of honesty and madness ❤️ let the holidays begin, we must enjoy this life, first stop weekend in Mombasa. Come enjoy life with the GOAT @thejumba_suites_spa. Congratulations my daughter VESHA AWUOR OKELLO 💪KEEP IT UP [email protected]_dacha you can now take over my holidays I am tayad 💪💃💃💃🙏” wrote Akothee.

The lucrative deal comes barely a week after Dacha opened up about her life struggles while starting out in the film industry.

Through a post on her Instagram, Dacha shared a picture of a bedsitter she used to live in, revealing that it was better than her previous abodes.

“From a matope house that I used to pay 100bob per month,to a mabati house that I used to pay 200bob per month to this👇 si hapa sasa nilikuwa mdosi excess😂🤣😂🤣 The year was 2012. I had now moved to a “mawe” house. Rent was 500 per month😋

“God, you are wonderful! You are marvelous! You You You my GOD😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I lack proper words to describe you my Lord😭 Yahweh uhimidiwe🙏

“Never give up in life. Jitume. Mimi bado sijafika popote,ndio nazidi kusonga🙏 Bado najituma🙏 #tbthursday #MyStory”