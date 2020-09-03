Fitness instructor Frankie Just Gym It has revealed that he was unable to tell his baby mama Maureen Waititu about Corazon’s pregnancy.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Japanni, the father of three explained that he was trying to protect Ms Waititu.

Frankie said a few days before the pregnancy news leaked, he had a chat with Waititu that did not end well, making it impossible to tell her.

“At that time, I was looking at her going; ‘How can I even tell her, clearly I can’t’, because it would have been another case. So yes, you’d want to be honest in a perfect world, but at the end of the day, you just can’t because there was still an attachment feeling and it wasn’t that easy. No matter how easy you think it would be,” Frankie said.

According to Frankie, Maureen was in abad state and it would have made everything much worse – something he did not want to see.

He added that Maureen was the second most important person that needed to know but the timing was wrong.

Meanwhile, Corazon opened up about her motherhood journey saying it has not been easy. Sharing her experience on social media, the socialite said it would have chaotic without Frankie’s help.

“The last 4 weeks have been everything but easy. I never thought a trip to the mall to get ice cream would get me so excited. Thank God I have a partner who’s helping me adjust to this new journey because honestly being a new mom and doing it without any help, (no nanny) and still handling all my daily businesses personally would have been chaos if I didn’t have Frankie. All I’m saying is; respect to all mothers!” she said.