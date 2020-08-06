Police in Machakos county are holding five family members alleged to have killed their 55-year-old relative over a land dispute.

According to witnesses, the suspects allegedly tied Juliana Mwikali with binding wire and set ablaze her house in Kathuma village of Kyambuko area.

“Tulimtoa akiwa amechomeka saana lakini mono na mguu alikuwa amefungwa na binding wire… kwa hivo inaonekana walimchoma akiwa amefungwa,” said a neighbour as quoted by Citizen Digital.

They also attacked the woman’s husband and son, leaving them with serious injuries.

The deceased’s son, Jackson Makau, said his uncles and cousins woke him up at around 5 am last Saturday with blows and slashes.

“Wakanipiga ile mbaya sana tena wakanikatakata nikawa unconscious,” he said.

Makau’s father, Nelson Ngui, is also admitted in hospital after he sustained panga cuts on several parts of his body.

The assailants accused Mr Ngui of delaying sub-dividing the piece of land that is located in the hilly area of Kyambuko in Kyambuko, in Machakos county.

Chief Investigation Officer Rhoda Kanyi said the five suspects will face murder charges.