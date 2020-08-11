Police in Kasarani are investigating the death of a man who was reportedly killed by his wife in Marurui, Roysambu on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, Kasarani OCPD Muthuri Mwongera said they arrested the 24-year-old woman who is alleged to have stabbed the deceased following a domestic wrangle.

The police boss said the deceased, a 27-year-old only identified as Jimmy, had earlier in the year separated from his wife over a marital dispute before they made up and began living together again.

However, over the weekend Jimmy reportedly threatened to move out after a dispute before he met his untimely death on Sunday night.

According to reports, he died while being rushed to a nearby hospital by neighbours.

Neighbours reported that the couple constantly fought especially when they consumed alcohol.

Officers who visited the scene of the crime did not find a murder weapon. They said neighbors found the woman screaming with her husband lying on the floor.

The murder suspect told detectives that her husband fell on a sharp object that tore through his collar bone.

The suspect is being held at the Kasarani police pending her arraignment in court.