Experienced media personality Terryanne Chebet has resigned from Metropol TV.

The former Citizen TV business reporter served as the General Manager and presenter at the 24-hour business news channel for one year and three months.

Taking to social media Wednesday, Terryanne announced her exit saying it wasn’t an easy decision to make. She also alluded to calling it a day in the media industry as she turns her focus to growing her personal businesses.

“Today I say goodbye to my incredible team at @metropoltvke. What an incredible journey it’s been! You have taught me the real definition of being a leader and what teamwork is. This wasn’t an easy decision to make, especially because of your dedication and commitment to getting the job done. Our commitment to telling the stories of mama Mboga’s, SME’s and startups has inspired me greatly and I will take this to my next journey,” she wrote.

The former Fanaka TV CEO added: “I deeply appreciate you all for your viewership, criticism and suggestions that helped us build the first 24 hour Business News Channel in Kenya. As I now embark on my personal journey of entrepreneurship with @scarletdigital @keyaraorganicsI hope you will ride this journey with me. Love and Light. 😊❤️”