A family in Garissa is in mourning following the tragic death of a 20-year-old man who drowned while shooting a video.

The deceased, Abdullahi Mukhtar, is said to have slipped while shooting a video along the banks of River Tana. His body was retrieved on Wednesday, July 8, three days after the tragic incident.

“We have been searching for his body since the first day with no success, but today we managed to retrieve his body and it is now with the family,” said County Red Cross Manager Mohammed Dubow.

The deceased is said to have been in the company of his brother and sister when he slipped and drowned. The siblings were reportedly shooting a YouTube video.

According to the Daily Nation, the man’s family declined to comment on the matter.