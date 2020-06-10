Bongo hitmaker Rayvanny has dismissed the idea of leaving Diamond’s Wasafi WCB record label to join another, saying he is capable of starting his own.

Speaking on Wasafi TV during an interactive session with his fans, the ‘Tetema’ hitmaker revealed that he is not planning to leave Diamond’s camp as reported on the grapevine in Tanzania.

A fan asked the singer: “Kwa mfano sasa hivi inatokea unaambiwa sasa hivi kuwa unahama label ya Wasafi, ni label gani nyingine ambayo unahisi unaweza ukaenda?”

The hitmaker explained that he would only consider leaving Wasafi if he started his own. He bragged that he has the capability to start at least five labels.

“Before sijaongeoa chochote, Vanny Boy, Wasafi for Life Beiby. Kwanza nisema naishukuru sana management yangu, WCB Wasafi. Namshukuru sana Diamond Platnumz kwa sehemu niliyofika.

“Nikiamua kuwa na label, naweza hata kuwa na label hata tano. So there is no way kwamba nitoke Wasafi alafu niende kuwa chini ya label nyingine, labda niwe na label kumi zingine za kwangu mimi,” said Rayvanny.

The hitmaker signed for Wasafi in 2015 and has achieved massive success since then, even becoming the first artiste from Tanzania to win a BET Award, after being crowned “THE BET Viewers Choice Best New International Act” in 2017.