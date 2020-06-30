Police in Seme, Kisumu County have arrested a teenage girl linked to the death of an 80-year-old woman.

The 14-year-old Class Seven pupil is said to have stoned the elderly woman to death in Konywera village, in West Seme Location on Sunday afternoon.

Seme Sub-County Police Commander Hellen Chepkorir said the pair quarreled after the girl tethered cattle at the woman’s home against her wishes. The woman asked the girl to move the animals from her compound since she was drying her maize in the sun and feared the animals would feed on the cereals.

In the ensuing tussle, the woman reportedly attempted to hit the girl with a walking stick but the minor retaliated by hurling stones at the

“Police officers visited the scene and established that the juvenile hurled a stone which hit the deceased on the ribs, causing the woman to collapse and fall on the ground,” said Mrs Chepkorir.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital where she died. The girl fled but her relatives pursued her, arrested her and turned her in to the police.

The deceased’s body was moved to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu awaiting post-mortem.

Mrs Chepkorir said the minor is expected to be arraigned in the course of the week.