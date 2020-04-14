Huddah Monroe has joined the growing number of women joining the adult subscription service ‘OnlyFans’.

The controversial socialite has decided to start earning from what she previously gave out for free – her photos. She has been promoting her page vigorously on her other free platforms, giving out a 50% discount to the first 100 subscribers.

The monthly subscription price is $19.99, but the first people to take up the offer will only pay $10.

OnlyFans is a paid subscription service where creators provide exclusive content to paying fans. It is mostly associated with adult entertainment (pornography), but is also used by creators such as physical fitness trainers.

The creator keeps 80% of the subscription fees while the company takes 20%.

Huddah however says that she will not be posting nudes, but rather previously unreleased photos of herself in lingerie and bikini. I’m not sure how that will work considering that’s the only thing people go their to see.

On Instagram she wrote, “On a whole new level of FUCK IT!

I said you’ll see me on porn hub before you see me on TikTok lol! #NoNudesTho but I got EXCLUSIVE never seen before #LINGERIE #BIKINI photos from @bodybyhuddah .

Go subscribe to my shit 😁 (link on bio) …. limited entries for $10 for 30 days for the 1st 50 GENG GENG!😋

After that PRICES GOIN UPPPPP! 🥂”

