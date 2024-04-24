First Lady Launches Program Promoting Food Security in Schools and Homes

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, has officially launched the Enough Campaign by World Vision Kenya, a project aimed at boosting food sufficiency at the household level and ensuring every learning institution is supplementing learners’ nutrition through a feeding program.

This program, among others, will benefit over 4 million Kenyan learners who have been at risk of dropping out of school and missing a lifetime opportunity to change their lives.

Speaking during the launch, Dr. David Githanga, Board Chair, World Vision Kenya, outlined the organization’s commitment to eliminating hunger and malnutrition by contributing directly to food and nutrition security for 1.9 million children and 1.5 million adults in 2023.

World Vision Kenya has implemented integrated health programs in 21 counties to improve the survival and protection of children under five years, as well as protect adolescents and mothers from infections and diseases in Kenya.

Ann Wang’ombe, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Gender Affairs, noted that the majority of agriculture in Kenya is dominated by women, showing that despite the key role women play in nutrition at the household level, they are still disproportionately affected by hunger.

By addressing existing gender inequality will help reduce the risk faced by women and empower them to further.

Joseph Motari, Principal Secretary, Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, praised the launch of the Enough Campaign as a systemic solution to the hidden hunger and nutritional epidemic that have affected children in the nation.

The State Department is further implementing a pilot program aimed at improving the nutrition profile of children in their first 1,000 days across five counties through a cash transfer program.

Mama Rachel Ruto further urged all Kenyans and organizations of goodwill to work with the Government to eliminate extreme hunger and malnutrition citing The Enough Campaign as a bold and ambitious commitment towards a food sufficient Kenya.

Other leaders present at the launch included Halaqe Wako, the Deputy Whip of the Majority Party in the National Assembly; Babu Katelo, Director Administration, State Department for Crops Development; Lilian Dodzo, Regional Leader of World Vision East Africa; and Gilbert Kamanga, National Director of World Vision Kenya.