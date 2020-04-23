Police in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County have in their custody a man and his wife who are accused of luring their neighbour’s teenage daughter into prostitution.

According to the girl’s father, his daughter, a 13-year-old class four pupil, went missing late-December 2019, and subsequent attempts to trace her were fruitless.

He told K24 TV that he was later told by his daughter’s teacher that his neighbours had taken in the girl and turned her into a sex worker.

“On Tuesday, April 21, I bumped into my child’s teacher, who informed me he had spotted her several times at my neighbour’s compound. At 4 pm, I went to the said couple’s house and found my girl,” the father said.

The girl told her father that the neighbours, Mwalewa Kombe and his wife identified only as Chizi, had rented her a room in the estate where she would sleep with men at a fee.

“She said the couple would, thereafter, take all the money she was paid by men in exchange for sex,” said the minor’s father.

The parent reported the matter at Lunga Lunga Police Station leading to the suspects’ arrest.

Lunga Lunga Deputy County Commissioner Josphat Biwott said they have launched investigations.

“We are also hunting a famous businessman who regularly sought sex from the girl at a fee. He went into hiding on learning that we had arrested Kombe and his spouse,” said Biwott.