On Wednesday, two of Kenya’s three COVID-19 recoveries gave a televised address in a video conference call with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Brenda Cherotich, the first Kenyan patient, and Brian, who was infected by Brenda, recounted their triumphant experience, giving a glimmer of hope to millions of Kenyans who were following keenly.

“I want to tell Kenyans that this virus is manageable and people might have mild symptoms like a cough and a slight headache, so people should not really be afraid, we will pull through,” said Brenda, a former Miss Tourism Kericho County.

The pair also praised the government for its swift response in quarantining them and offering medical care to ensure they recovered.

On his part, President Uhuru lauded Brenda and Brian for their bravery and called on Kenyans who feel unwell to be accountable and report to the relevant authorities.

The address was seen as a way of calming people’s nerves but according to Starehe MP Charles Njagua ‘Jaguar’, it might not have been the best idea.

The vocal lawmaker took to Twitter to express his reservation for the address, hinting that President Uhuru’s advisers failed him.

Jaguar said that after watching Brenda and Brian, some of his constituents were no longer afraid of the deadly virus.

“I’ve received calls from my constituents telling me that they’re now even more afraid of hunger than they were of COVID-19. They can see it’s curable at Govt’s expense. Was that press conference with Brenda & Brian a good idea? Did President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisers fail him?” posed Jaguar.

Sampled below are some comments from KOT:

Thats your own school of thought,dont drag your constituents to that..You people rarely receive calls immediately you take over that docket — Simple Boy (@stivo_boy) April 1, 2020

Perhaps you should help your constituents achieve food security instead of posturing on twitter — diane Yua (@DianeYaksha) April 1, 2020

All countries have been showing their recoveries, you need to remind your constituents that contracting #COVID19 is not a death sentence it has a 97% recovery chances. Also when they’re sick will they eat? Work? People must follow govt instructions, they need hope too like today — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) April 1, 2020

We vitu zingine achia watu wamesoma. — Ripped Jeans (@gachunu10) April 1, 2020

His point is, people may be tempted to downplay the seriousness of the disease since it did not kill brenda and Brian. — Amos__amoh (@amos__amoh) April 1, 2020

Kigeugeu nyamaza. — collins kk (@mista_kk) April 1, 2020

A midist this hard times kenyans need some hope that at time ‘t’ we shall overcome and we shall resume our normal life. Think! — Buch💎 (@orinavincent) April 1, 2020

Misinformation is worse than Coronavirus. Jaguar stop this misinformation you a leader who was SELECTED by William. So stay out of this. You dont care about them where were you before Coronavirus? Why do you drive a range rover while you’re constituents are sleeping hungry. — Broken (@G00DM0RNlN) April 1, 2020

My thoughts too,, i don’t think people are going to take it serious henceforth as before. — peter jr (@ptrcaptain) April 1, 2020

Inspiring hope is one of the greatest roles of leaders. At the height of fear and desperation over #COVID19 selling more fear would be great mess. The sick need to hear such messages — Evanson Minjire (@evanson_minjire) April 1, 2020

Do you need two heads above your shoulders to process simple thoughts on your two feet? 😭… Of course the sick and affected families and infact all Kenyans need hope amid Covid-19 pandemic. Stop selling FEAR and misinformation! — Miraa(Khat) enthusiast! (@kgitonga67) April 1, 2020

Voting young people into positions of leadership thinking they’re better than older generation is a farce. Youth leadership in Kenya has been a spectacular failure 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — jowi 🐃 🇰🇪 🇹🇿 (@EricJowi) April 1, 2020