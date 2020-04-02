On Wednesday, two of Kenya’s three COVID-19 recoveries gave a televised address in a video conference call with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Brenda Cherotich, the first Kenyan patient, and Brian, who was infected by Brenda, recounted their triumphant experience, giving a glimmer of hope to millions of Kenyans who were following keenly.

“I want to tell Kenyans that this virus is manageable and people might have mild symptoms like a cough and a slight headache, so people should not really be afraid, we will pull through,” said Brenda, a former Miss Tourism Kericho County.

The pair also praised the government for its swift response in quarantining them and offering medical care to ensure they recovered.

On his part, President Uhuru lauded Brenda and Brian for their bravery and called on Kenyans who feel unwell to be accountable and report to the relevant authorities.

The address was seen as a way of calming people’s nerves but according to Starehe MP Charles Njagua ‘Jaguar’, it might not have been the best idea.

The vocal lawmaker took to Twitter to express his reservation for the address, hinting that President Uhuru’s advisers failed him.

Jaguar said that after watching Brenda and Brian, some of his constituents were no longer afraid of the deadly virus.

“I’ve received calls from my constituents telling me that they’re now even more afraid of hunger than they were of COVID-19. They can see it’s curable at Govt’s expense. Was that press conference with Brenda & Brian a good idea? Did President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisers fail him?” posed Jaguar.

Sampled below are some comments from KOT: