Motion Filed to Impeach Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi

Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka has filed a notice of motion to impeach Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

MP Wamboka mentioned that the motion is backed by signatures of 110 other legislators, and asked National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to approve it as soon as possible so that the House could debate it.

“The motion is rooted in grave allegations of gross misconduct, violation of constitutional provisions and serious breach of public trust. The evidence presented before the assembly paints a distressing picture of negligence, mismanagement and potential of criminal activities within the ministry,” Wamboka said in a presser yesterday.

Wamboka cited among others, the fertilizer scandal, saying it is not the first in the Ministry of Agriculture. The MP said the scandal has eroded farmers’ confidence and undermined government efforts to achieve food security.

The lawmaker emphasized that the motion is neither politically motivated nor grounded on witch-hunt.

He stated that members from across the political divide have signed his motion, insisting that the impeachment aims to assist the President in achieving his dream of food security in the country.

“I firmly believe that the gravity of this allegations demand swift and decisive action. As elected representatives it’s our duty to hold public officers accountable and to safeguard the interests of the people that we serve,” he said.

“Agriculture is such a key sector, we want to tell the President, please don’t allow one rogue minister to derail your agenda of attaining food security in the country.”

“Resign Before Impeachment”

Meanwhile, Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere urged CS Linturi to resign and allow investigations to be conducted before the House impeaches him.

“We want to tell the CS to step aside before we impeach him. Even if investigations were to happen, it won’t be thorough if he is still in the office. if investigations will find him innocent, he can always come back,” she said.

MPs who have signed the motion include Adams Korir (Keiyo North, UDA), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda, ODM), Samuel Parashina (Kajiado South, ODM), Adagala Beatrice (Vihiga MP, ANC), James Wamacukuru (Kabete, UDA), Geoffrey Ruku (Mbeere North, DP), Stephen Mogaka (West Mugirango, JP), and Clive Gisairo (Kitutu Masaba, ODM).

Others are Mohamed Adow (Wajir South, ODM), David Pkosing (Pokost South, KUP), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri, UDA), Joyce Kamene (Machakos MP, Wiper), Raphael Wanjala (Budalangi, ODM), Pauline Lenguris (Samburu MP, UDA), and Linturi’s ex-wife Maryanne Kitany (Aldai, UDA),