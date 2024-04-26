Photos of President Ruto Officially Opening Bunge Tower

On Thursday, President William Ruto officially opened the Ultra-modern Kes.9.6 billion Bunge Tower in Nairobi.

The launch, initially scheduled for Friday, April 19, was moved up following the tragic helicopter crash involving military personnel, including Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla.

Addressing attendees after the launch, President Ruto challenged MPs to enhance their output in serving Kenyans, citing the improved facilities now available to them.

“We expect world-class oversight, world-class representation and world-class legislation, and you have no reason not to give us and the people of Kenya the best of what you can do,” he said.

Ruto also urged Parliament to reduce its budget, citing the tower’s potential to lower the cost of legislative activities.

Additionally, Ruto called on Parliament to trim its budget, highlighting the tower’s ample space for committee meetings, and eliminating the need for hotel venues.

“Now that we have all the facilities here, I expect that I will see a significant drop in the budget of parliament, it must reflect somewhere. As you appropriate the next budget remember that parliament does not require a budget to go to hotels,” he added.

Below are some photos of the Bunge Tower.