Fast-rising Tanzanian musician Haitham Kim has sensationally claimed that she is open to polyandry and wants to marry three men.

Kim, who is known for her hit song Playboy featuring Wema Sepetu, told East Africa Radio that she finds no reason to settle with one man yet there are many others who desire her.

“Inawezekana nikaolewa na wanaume watatu kama watanimudu vizuri. Unajua wanawake tunapenda wanaume watuonyeshe upendo, mahaba na kunijali. Kwa hiyo wakitokea wa kufanya yote hayo nipo tayari, pia siwezi kuumia kwa mtu mmoja wakati kuna wengine wananihitaji kwa muda huo,” said Kim.

The singer noted that she has a bottomless honeypot to meet the needs of all three of her husbands.

“Mimi sina shida katika kuolewa na wanaume watatu, nina uwezo wa kuwashughulikia ipasavyo, iwe ni kitandani ama popote pale, nafahamu kuwa nina kisima kikubwa cha asali ambacho wote nina imani kuwa watatosheka,” she said.