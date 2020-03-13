Rev Kathy Kiuna has recounted how her daughter turned down a married man thus saving his marriage.

Taking to social media, the Jubilee Christian Church preacher said the man was so determined that he told Kiuna’s daughter that he never loses.

“A dota of mine was asked out by a married man and she said a loud no. He told her that he never loses, he always wins so it was just a matter of time.

“When he said that she decided to give him a chance and asked him what he meant by winning. She then explained to him what winning really was and that his winning was twisted,” wrote the pastor.

Kiuna, who is fondly known as mum by her congregants, added that winning is not about succumbing to desires but about overcoming one’s temptations.

“She said if she gave in and he slept with her, he would have lost not won. Winning is when he feels like doing it but overcomes it by doing the right thing as opposed to succumbing to his feelings.

Kathy Kiuna went on to add: “That man’s eyes were so opened that he quotes her everywhere for saving him from himself and thus saving his family and his wayward way of thinking. Winning is when you overcome the freshly desires, allowing the word of God to guide you. Win from today in Jesus Name.”