Ruto Commits KES.100 M to Safe Homes, Safe Spaces Campaign for Victims of Gender-Based Violence

President William Ruto has called for swift action by criminal justice actors to hold perpetrators of femicide accountable.

Speaking on Wednesday at State House during a meeting with women leaders, Ruto emphasized his administration’s dedication to ending all forms of violence, including gender-based violence.

“As leaders, we are united in ensuring justice is swift and efficient. I have directed criminal justice actors to act without delay and hold perpetrators of femicide fully accountable,” Ruto said.

The President also highlighted the need to strengthen gender desks in police stations and introduced plans to offer similar services in hospitals, aiming to provide victims with immediate care and support.

Ruto stressed the importance of equipping young people with the skills and awareness needed to navigate societal risks, particularly those posed by social media. Noting that platforms like social media have become avenues for exploitation, he urged the youth to be cautious when engaging with strangers online.

“Parents, schools, churches, and community organizations must step up to provide life skills, counseling, and guidance on these critical issues,” he added.

The President also called on religious leaders to advocate for women’s rights and promote positive messages about women’s empowerment. He emphasized that women’s rights are human rights and urged religious leaders to foster an environment that supports women and children.

In his commitment to protecting survivors, Ruto reassured the public that the government would ensure structures supporting survivors do not re-victimize them.

“Psychosocial support and safe spaces for women and children are a priority in my office,” he emphasized.

Safe Homes, Safe Spaces campaign

Ruto also announced the launch of the Safe Homes, Safe Spaces campaign, which will run during the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, starting November 25, 2024. His office, through the Women’s Rights Advisor, has pledged Kes. 100 million to fund the campaign.

“This campaign will receive full support from my government, and we are committing Ksh 100 million to it. I urge every Kenyan to join this movement, speak out, educate others, and stand united against femicide,” Ruto stated.

The President highlighted the importance of raising awareness about the signs of abuse and the resources available to victims, including safe spaces and toll-free hotlines like GBV 1195, the child helpline 116, and the DCI anonymous reporting number 0800 722 203.

“These resources will help victims find protection and the support they need,” Ruto said.

Reaffirming his commitment to a safer Kenya, Ruto assured the public that the government’s efforts to combat violence and ensure justice will continue to grow, making the country safer for all.