Karen Nyamu Responds to Auction Claims: “I’m Not Broke”

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu responded on Tuesday, November 19, to reports claiming her property was set for auction due to rent arrears.

The senator became a trending topic on social media after news emerged on Monday, November 18, that she owed approximately Kes.1.25 million in rent, leading to auctioneers receiving approval to enter her home and collect household items.

The order to facilitate the auction came from Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Nyoike, who directed the Runda Police Commander to support auctioneers in accessing Karen’s residence at Graceville Villas, Runda, to recover the alleged debt owed to her landlord, James Gichuru Kirubi.

A viral video quickly spread across multiple social media platforms, showing police officers accompanying auctioneers as they entered Nyamu’s property. The footage added fuel to the ongoing public discussion about her financial matters.

Initially, Nyamu’s landlord sought a court order for auction in November 2023, at which time the owed amount was reported to be Kes.385,000.

However, Nyamu denied the claims of financial trouble in her interview with K24 TV. She accused certain individuals of attempting to tarnish her reputation by using the media and coercive tactics.

“There are people who think they can use the media and rogue means to arm-twist and intimidate you into giving in and doing things to suit their whims, making commitments they know very well are not right,” Nyamu said, emphasizing that she would not be pressured into unjust commitments.

“I am here to teach them that it does not work with everyone. The right way has to be followed.”

While she preferred to keep her personal matters private, Nyamu acknowledged the concern from the public, particularly those who offered to raise money for her after the auction reports spread.

However, she assured everyone that she was not in financial distress.

“On Monday, November 18, a section of Kenyans raised money for me, thinking that I am broke. No, I am not broke. Thanks for the concern. I actually received some contributions on my phone,” Nyamu said.

“I am thankful to Kenyans, but I’m fine. I don’t need it now. When I do, I will definitely share a paybill number,” she joked.