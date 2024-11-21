Kenyans Urged to Be Cautious as 126 Spas and 34 Surgery Centers Face Safety Inspections

At least 126 beauty and medical spas and 34 plastic surgery centers, will undergo a thorough evaluation to ensure they meet the required standards for safe, high-quality care.

This follows a November 6 directive from the Health Ministry to conduct a nationwide assessment of clinics offering plastic surgery procedures, prompted by the death of Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a after a botched surgery at the Body by Design clinic.

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni announced that a joint team of health regulators, led by the Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA), has identified these facilities in Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Mombasa for inspection.

The PS emphasized that the team will verify whether these facilities adhere to safety protocols and are staffed by qualified professionals.

Muthoni warned that non-compliant facilities could face penalties, including closure and legal action.

“These inspections will ensure facilities follow safety guidelines, uphold ethical practices, and employ qualified professionals. Any facility failing to meet these standards will face strict penalties, including possible closure and legal action,” she stated.

She also urged the public to stay vigilant when seeking medical services to avoid falling prey to unqualified practitioners.

“The State Department reminds healthcare providers to adhere strictly to health regulations, prioritize patient safety, and uphold ethical practices. We urge the public to only seek services from licensed facilities staffed by certified professionals for all medical or cosmetic procedures,” Muthoni added.

KHPOA will coordinate the assessment and submit a comprehensive report within 30 days, reinforcing the government’s commitment to ensuring high-quality healthcare access for all Kenyans.