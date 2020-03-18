Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) boss Nana Wanjiku Gecaga has rubbished reports that she is newly married to comedian MC Jessy as fake news.

Earlier this week, some gossip sites reported that Nana and MC Jessy are not only married but are expecting a baby as well.

It is claimed that the pair held a secret wedding in Italy, with MC Jessy allegedly sending a message to his admirers.

“All girls who have been salivating for me and disturbing me in my inbox should now know that I’m somebody’s property. I belong in the first class family,” MC Jessy was quoted.

Nana, who turned 42 on Tesday, took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

On claims of getting married, Nana tagged Jessy and wrote: “Apparently we’re now married.”

She added: “Fake news working on overtime today.”

On pregnancy claims, Nana wrote: “People working overtime. I’m not pregnant but I’m now working overtime to get rid of the belly.”

MC Jessy was among the guests at Nana’s birthday celebrations. The two are also said to be working on a project together.