One person who is surely set to have a memorable Valentine’s Day this year is Kenyan singer/songwriter Alisha Popat.

Ahead of the special day set aside to celebrate love, Popat, a former XFm and East Fm news presenter, is officially off the market after her boyfriend put a ring on it.

Popat, who shot to stardom in 2010 at the FIFA World Cup stage, shared the news of her engagement on Instagram on Tuesday. She said her Austrian boyfriend, Hannes E. alais @grazie_a_roma, asked for her hand in marriage on Monday.

From what we can gather, Hannes E pulled off the surprise proposal as they celebrated their anniversary at Villa Kalista Resort in Diani. What Popat thought was a painting date by the beach turned into one of the happiest days of the singer’s life as the man of her dreams went down on one knee.

“I don’t have enough words to describe this man! His heart and his soul. The man of my dreams asked me to marry him yesterday and I just can’t contain my joy. He is my everything, my life, my reason to breathe and I am so lucky to marrying this man soon. @grazie_a_roma I love you! #engaged #loveofmylife #offthemarket #ilovemylife,” she wrote.

Hannes, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, also marked the special day on his Instagram.

He wrote: “Yesterday I finally asked the love of my life to marry me. And guess what? She said YEEEEEES 💯😍💍”

Some grabs of how the romantic proposal played out.