Celebrated Nairobi-based worship leader Alice Kimanzi has a bun in the oven.

The Waambie singer shared the news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday as she celebrated God for answering her prayer. Kimanzi also used the opportunity to encourage other couples who are waiting for their bundle of joy not to give up.

“Like Hannah, I can say for this child I prayed and the Lord has granted me my petition. I know God to be faithful…and to my mommies and daddies in waiting, don’t give up or lose heart. May you, like Sarah, count Him to be faithful that promised! He has set His word above His name, it will not go back to Him void,” she wrote alongside images of her maternity photo shoot.

The ‘Yuko Mungu’ singer is expecting her first child with her music producer husband Gideon Kimanzi.

The Groove Awards Audio Producer of the Year 2019 also took to Instagram to mark the important milestone in their life.

He simply wrote: “Sounds Good 🎧 Ready for Mastering 🙃”

The couple’s celebrity friends and fans alike left hundreds of congratulatory messages for the parents in waiting. One of the happier friends was singer and TV host Joyce Omondi who dedicated a post on her IG to celebrate Alice and Gideon.

She wrote: “Celebrating this lovely couple today! I’m so so happy for @alicekimanzi and @gydkym. Surely the promises of God are yea and amen, and He makes all things beautiful in His time! Kweli huyu Mungu wetu asifiwe leo, asifiwe sasa, asifiwe hapa! ASIFIWE!! 🙌🏾 🙌🏾 🙌🏾 😍💃🏾🙏🏾 #babyKimanzi”

Others who commented included singer Kambua, who wrote: “😭😭😭 He is so faithful💛💛💛”

Joyce Omondi was at it again, commenting: “So so happy for you guys!! May God bless the little one!! 💕💕💕”

Singer Alice Kamande added: “Ooh wow. This is amazing. 😭This God ooh! He is too faithful, His promises are true and amen! Big congratulations to you and hubby. So happy for you guys. Protection and covering upon you.😍”

Mercy Masika was not left behind; the Award-winning singer said: “I dance for joy at the faithfulness of our God. You shall carry full term and your baby will be blessing.vAll glory to God💕💕”

Actor Pascal Tokodi came through with baby name suggestions: “Yoooooooooooo😂👏….. If it’s a boy, pascal…..if it’s a girl Pascalia 😎😄”