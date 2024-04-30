Akothee Launches Initiative to Raise Ksh20 Million

Celebrity singer Esther Akoth, known as Akothee, has initiated a campaign to raise Kes.20 million.

The philanthropic businesswoman organized a fundraising dinner, which was attended by numerous celebrities and well-wishers, where she outlined how the funds would be used to support the needs of young learners at Akothee Academy.

Akothee explained that the money raised from the campaign would be used to cover school fees for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds enrolled in the academy she established under her eponymous foundation.

“Akothee Academy is to just but any school. It’s a home. I realized they are being mishandled some are coming from very poor backgrounds where they are coming from domestic violence situations,” she said.

In hopes of securing funds to provide learners with an education and the chance for a better life, the mother of five also organized a golf tournament. Her plans include constructing dormitories and providing mentorship to young girls, equipping them with vital life skills to thrive in the modern world.

“I would like to be their mother, to teach them personal hygiene, self-esteem, like a home they can call home,” Akothee said.

The singer emphasized that bringing smiles to others brings her great peace of mind, and she remains unwavering in her mission to bring joy to those in need who have limited options.

“So we are here on this course to try and raise 20 million that will pay teacher salaries, fees, among other costs.

“I get a lot of peace, this is my therapy when I see someone smiling because of me it gives me a lot of energy.” Akothee added.