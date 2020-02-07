Organisers of the highly anticipated Buju Banton concert in Nairobi, Kenya have assured that the Jamaican reggae crooner will still deliver a great show after they were forced to postpone the February 8th event.

Kevin Mulei, head of NRG Radio, who are behind the concert, said the show will go down on February 15 at the same venue, KICC.

“We were advised by the government to observe the days of mourning late president Moi (in accordance with the directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta), hence we had to reschedule the concert,” he said.

A later statement from NRG Radio said Buju Banton will be ready to entertain his Kenyan fans. They said all purchased tickets are still valid.

“Please be advised that we shall honour all the tickets already purchased, all sponsors and partners,” NRG said.

“Our line-up remains the same and Buju Banton is fired up to deliver a great show. We are committed to ensure that we live up to all our fans expectations.”

Buju Banton’s management team apologised to their Kenyan fans saying rescheduling of the performance was due to “circumstances beyond our control”.

This is the second time Buju Banton’s performance has been postponed in Kenya. His first performance was to take place in Mombasa on 31st December at the NRG Wave.