Even as they prepare for their highly anticipated white wedding, Anerlisa Muigai and Ben Pol are still facing naysayers casting doubts over their relationship.

The latest troll to get on the nerves of the Keroche Breweries heiress identifies as ‘Pretty Dragons’ on Instagram.

‘Dragons’ commented on a picture of Ms Muigai insinuating that her singer fiancé is gradually losing interest in her because he doesn’t comment on her pictures like he used to before.

“Zamani, Ben angesha comment, “my wifey”. Siku hizi analike tu. Ben tunakuzoom,” (Before, Ben would have already commented “my wifey”. Nowadays he just likes the photos. Ben we are watching you closely), said “Petty” Dragons.

Never one to let nonsense slide by, the Nero Company CEO lashed out at Dragons and defended her man’s social media activity.

“Prettydragons, so you want him to comment and prove to people that he still loves me, nonsense. People like you are the ones who make people keep their relationships out of the public eye because you think you know everything about them,” blasted Anerlisa.

