Ben Pol has spoken out on reports of an alleged breakup with Keroche Breweries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai.

In an interview with Lil Ommy, the Tanzanian singer said the rumors started after he deactivated his Instagram account. He said he had taken time off social media to spend more time with family.

Ben Pol explained that by deactivating his account, it appeared as if Anerlisa had unfollowed him, with fans and blogs jumping to the conclusion that all was not well.

“ Zile Vuguvugu za kugombana zilitokea kuna siku kama nne ama tano ambazo mimi nilideactivate Instagram yangu. Nilikuwa tu nataka zile low times na familia, mamangu na mtoto unajua. Kwa hiyo sasa zile siku ambazo nilikuwa nime deactivate Instagram yangu wajua ukideactivate Instagram mtu aliyekufollow unapotea pale kwenye following zake.

“Hata kwa yeye mpenzi wangu…amefollow kama watu watatu nikuwa mmoja wapo kwa hiyo nilipodeactivate Instagram, nikapotea pale kwenye following yake. Watu wakawa wakienda wanakuta amemunfollow Ben, watakuwa wamegombana.

“Wakija kwangu wanakuta hakuna Instagram aah hapa kutakuwa kuna moto umewaka lakini mimi nilikuwa tu nimeamua kuenda off social media. So hata zile walivyokuwa wanaandika watu, blogs kimenuka huko, tulikuwa tunatumiana tunaangalia nikasema mama yangu kwani ndio watu wanasubiria hii kitu ama vipi? Ndio baadae nikarudi Instagram maisha yakaendelea,” Ben Pol said.

The ‘Moyo Mashine’ hitmaker noted that if it wasn’t for the nature of his work, he would not be on Instagram given how netizens can be full of negativity.