Following the release of ‘Suzanna’ – the lead single off their new album Midnight Train, Afro-pop band Sauti Sol has told fans to expect more fire tracks, including some with big international stars.

In a media tour to promote ‘Suzanna’, the newly signed Universal Music Group recording artists told Milele Fm radio that they have featured Nigeria’s Burna Boy, ‘John Cena’ sensation Sho Madjozi from South Africa, and four-time Grammy Award-winning American singer India Arie.

The four-man band said ‘Midnight Train’ was recorded in various parts of the world including South Africa and America(Los Angeles). They also worked with world-renown producers such as Andre Harris, who has produced hits for the likes of Chris Brown, Mary J Blige, and Usher.

Bien Aime, 1/4 of the group, said this expected new album Midnight Train is a tribute to their fans who were waiting for their new music after a hiatus.

“Imekua ni muda mrefu sana since Sauti Sol itoe ngoma, so hiyo album pia imekua tribute kwa mafans wetu ambao wamekua so patient tuwapatie flavor ya Sauti Sol,” the lead vocalist said.

Guitarist Polycarp Otieno told fans to expect good vibes from the project.

“There is a lot of maturity in the album. We have come of age and we express how people should perceive us freely after 11 years as professional singers. Every song speaks to an issue that is relatable to everyone,” he said.

On their new recording deal, the ‘Afrikan Sauce’ hitmakers said Universal Music Group had been trying to sign them for the past three years.