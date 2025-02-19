Masshouse Death: Entertainment Joint Speaks Out

A Strathmore University student who had gone out to celebrate Valentine’s Day at Masshouse lost his life under unclear circumstances in the early hours of Saturday, February 15. The popular Nairobi entertainment spot now says it is fully cooperating with authorities to determine what happened.

The incident was first brought to light by the victim’s brother, who posted on X that the autopsy contradicted the police report.

“Good morning Kenyans, please assist me, I lost my brother on Sunday at Mass House. The police report said, the joint found a young man collapsed kwa stairs, autopsy jana shows he was killed.”

He revealed that the final cause of death was strangulation.

In a statement, Masshouse management states, “Between the late hours of Friday the 14th of February and the early hours of Saturday the 15th of February 2025, an incident occurred within the Masshouse premise and as such we extend our sympathies to the victim’s loved ones.”

Masshouse further states that they are unable to reveal further details at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.

“Despite us being unable to share any detailed information regarding the incident, we at Masshouse are co-operating fully with the relevant authorities in their ongoing investigation in order to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

The club added, “Masshouse is committed to transparency and will provide updates as appropriate in accordance with the investigations progress. Masshouse is firmly dedicated to ensuring the safety and the well-being of all our clients remains a top priority. We ask for your patience and understanding at this time.”

Authorities are expected to provide more details on the case once their inquiries progress, though no formal timeline has been given.