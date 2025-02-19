Ruto Responds to Viral “Barabara itoke Mandera” Clip (VIDEO)

President William Ruto has dismissed criticism surrounding his infrastructure promises, stating that while some Kenyans may joke about them, he remains steadfast in his commitment to delivering the 750-kilometer Isiolo-Mandera road.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ruto restated the importance of the road project, emphasizing that Northern Kenya has been historically marginalized and deserves equitable development.

“I am committed to delivering the 750km road from Isiolo to Mandera because, for a very long time, we have left Northern Kenya behind,” Ruto stated.

The President cautioned critics who doubt his ability to fulfill his pledges, warning them not to take their jokes too far.

“Let me tell you, my good people, in this country, we sometimes treat matters of life and death as if they are a joke,” he remarked.

Ruto highlighted his administration’s dedication to nationwide development, acknowledging the responsibility Kenyans have entrusted to him. He reiterated that his government is deliberate in ensuring every region, including Northern Kenya, receives a fair share of resources.

“Last week, or the week before, I was in Northern Kenya, where I announced a major road project—a crucial artery from Isiolo to Wajir, all the way to Mandera. Many assume it’s just talk or a joke,” he said. “But we are intentional and deliberate because we must develop this country holistically.”

‘Ikuje Garre, iteremke Modogashe’: President Ruto calls out Kenyans for joking too much pic.twitter.com/flah5ZFYts — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 19, 2025

The Viral Clip That Sparked Memes

During his recent visit to Northern Kenya, Ruto passionately detailed the road’s route while addressing a crowd under the sweltering Isiolo sun.

His rapid recitation of towns along the stretch—including Mandera, Ramu, Garre, El-Wak, Kobo, Kotulo, Tarbat, Wajir, Samatan, Modogashe, and Isiolo—became an instant sensation online, especially after it was merged with an audio of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, mocking Ruto for similar campaign promises in Mt. Kenya region.

The clip of this moment quickly went viral, especially after it was merged with an audio of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s previous remarks about Ruto’s deep knowledge of rural roads and local markets in Central Kenya.

The clip has since generated a dance challenge, that has seen some anti-Ruto politicians also take part.