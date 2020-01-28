Former Tahidi High actress Jackie Matubia is back on your television screens like she never left.

It’s only been three weeks since she announced calling it a day at Switch TV and now, Matubia has bagged a new job with Rembo TV. She broke the news on Monday, January 27, the same day she made her debut as host of ‘E Zone with Jackie’.

“To all my Fans told you I will be back, bigger and better introducing E-zone with Jackie @ezonewithjackie only on Rembo Tv every single day starting this Monday see you guys there #Tvgirl,” she wrote.

The show airs every weekday from 4 pm.

“We bring you the latest news every weekday at 4 pm with Jackie Matubia on Rembo Tv,” E-Zone announced, adding: “Catch us on @strembotv As we spice up the tea.”