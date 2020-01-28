Revered gospel musician Esther Wahome has voiced her opinion on the current generation of gospel singers blasting them for being ignorant, proud and having a bad attitude.

She notes that during her time, they mentored gospel singers who made good music but the current generation does not listen for guidance.

“I don’t blame them because the current generation is very proud. I got an opportunity to mentor Emmy Kosgei and it was different because you can see they listened and they are doing good music, zero pride and now we meet abroad, performing there,” she said.

The Award-winning worship singer further faulted the gospel awarding system in Kenya.

“Gospel awards should award a wholesome being who has done well and not artistes whose songs we are not sure if they are gospel or what message they are carrying or if the person believes in gospel,” she said.

‘Listen to Mercy Masika’

Wahome said it feels bad to see the industry they worked so hard for being taken for granted by young musicians whose purpose is to entertain and not serve God. She called on Kenyans to stick to good gospel songs from serious musicians like Mercy Masika.

“She releases good songs now and then but people do not want to listen to good gospel music, they want to listen and talk about the nasty gospel music,” she told Word Is.

Asked if she interacts with the young gospel artistes, Wahome said: “This breed thinks they know everything and that they know better than anybody. That attitude of they know everything is what keeps some of us away from them because you wonder five years in the industry, what do they know?”

“That is ignorance and they should know that outside Kenya, there are so many opportunities waiting for serious artistes to explore.

“None of them is known out there. They are not even known beyond Uganda but they believe they are so huge and they can’t be told anything, so the interaction with them is not beyond friendship.”