Kikuyu gospel musician Karangu wa Muraya has come out to defend his new political song praising Uhuru Kenyatta following backlash from Kenyans.

The Akorino faithful released the song titled ‘Hongera Raisi Uhuru’ on Monday, lauding the Head of State for the Building Bridges Initiative.

Karangu, who composed the song alongside Job Ayub and Charles Konde, said they are representing the Akorino fraternity, who have always been left behind in matters concerning the country.

“We are not a sect but Christians, and so our views count in this country. We follow everything that is happening and this time around, we have to speak our part, which is supporting the President by embracing the BBI,” he said.

“After the handshake, the country has been peaceful and even in our places of worship, we now have people from all tribes unlike before,” Karangu added as quoted by Word Is.

Speaking about the public backlash, Karangu said, “We cannot be intimidated by any troll because that is our personal opinion and in Kenya, we have freedom of speech.”

“There comes a time, we put facts in front. We are not fighting Ruto but what we are saying is because there is peace in our estates right now, then let’s embrace the handshake.

“Even if everyone will be against the song, we will continue supporting the BBI.”

He also dismissed speculation that the song was funded by politicians.

Below is a video of the song.