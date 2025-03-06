Govt to Rescue and Rehabilitate Street Families in Nationwide Census

The government is stepping up efforts to address the growing issue of street families in Kenya. Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary (CS) Alfred Mutua has announced plans for a nationwide census aimed at identifying and rehabilitating street families while ensuring they receive proper living conditions.

Speaking before the Senate on Wednesday, Mutua reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of homeless individuals and restoring their dignity. He emphasized that the initiative seeks to reintegrate them into society by providing essential support and resources.

Mutua pointed out that the number of street families has surged in recent years, largely due to economic hardships, displacement caused by natural disasters, and the increasing number of destitute children and families.

In response, the Ministry, through the Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund, is developing a comprehensive plan to rescue affected individuals and repatriate those who are not Kenyan citizens.

“We are reworking the rehabilitation and identification of street families. Some of them we are seeing in our country are foreigners who have come to Kenya because it is an economic giant in the region,” he said.

“We are working on that so we can have them sent back to their home countries. Those who are Kenyan will be taken back to their rural homes and enrolled in schools.”

Rehabilitation Process

To ensure a smooth rehabilitation process, the Ministry is working closely with the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs. Mutua explained that the planned census will provide crucial data on the number of street families, their nationalities, and their regions of origin.

“We are undertaking a census; we are just waiting for budgetary allocation so we can identify not only who among them are Kenyans and who are not but also their places of origin within the country,” he said.

“We also want to determine the root causes of street homelessness—whether it stems from family breakdown, poverty, or child trafficking for labor. We are very concerned about human trafficking,” he added.

Mutua called on Parliament to allocate sufficient funds to support the Ministry’s programs, emphasizing the need for sustainable solutions.

Once rescued, beneficiaries will undergo assessments to determine their suitable placement within the education system. Those above 18 will receive identification cards, while individuals with professional training will have access to internship opportunities to help them transition into the workforce.

This initiative aligns with the government’s broader efforts to create a structured, long-term solution to the street families crisis in Kenya.