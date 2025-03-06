Reflective Plates, Insurance & Registration: Alai’s New Rules for Handcarts & Luggage Trolleys

The Nairobi County Assembly is pushing for new regulations to bring order to non-motorized transport and reduce congestion in the Central Business District (CBD).

On Tuesday, Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai introduced a motion calling for mandatory registration and regulation of non-motorized transport, including wheelbarrows, rickshaws, handcarts, animal-drawn carts, luggage trolleys, and tricycles.

Alai emphasized that these measures aim to improve road safety and streamline movement in the city.

“This initiative aims to tackle the growing congestion and safety concerns caused by the widespread use of these transport modes, which account for 45 percent of mobility in the county, according to the UN Environmental Program,” he said.

The proposed policies would require all operators to have reflective number plates, wear reflective jackets, and obtain insurance coverage to protect against accidents and third-party damages.

According to Alai, these measures will enhance lane discipline and provide a framework for operators to gain road safety knowledge. If approved, the County Assembly will grant a six-month grace period for compliance before enforcement begins.

“This will allow operators ample time to comply with the regulations before full enforcement begins,” states the proposed legislation.

The motion also calls on the County Executive to collaborate with the NTSA to create clear guidelines for registering and managing non-motorized transport operators.

Alai pointed out that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of movement, county governments are responsible for managing traffic, parking, and public road transport.

“We are deeply concerned that the increasing use of non-motorized transport has worsened congestion in the city, with handcarts and trolleys being the leading cause of accidents due to users’ disregard for lane discipline and improper use of reflective jackets,” he said.

Alai said this initiative aligns with Nairobi County’s broader efforts to enhance urban safety, organization, and inclusivity for all residents and road users.