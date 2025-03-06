Concerned Citizens Demand Bishop Mwai Surrender Ruto’s Ksh. 20M Donation to EACC

A group of four Kenyans has demanded that Bishop Edward Mwai of Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu surrender President William Ruto’s Ksh. 20 million donation to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), questioning the source of the funds.

In a demand letter drafted by Ndegwa and Ndegwa Associates, the group—Kennedy Kariithi Gachenge, Lempaa Soyinka, Fanya Mambo, and Peter Kuira—argued that the money could be proceeds of crime since the President did not disclose its origin.

The letter also pointed out that the donation came at a time when the Auditor General had flagged several public institutions, including the Social Health Authority (SHA), for engaging in massive corruption schemes.

“This therefore means that by dint of your actions of receiving the said suspected amount, you are aiding and abetting the commission of a crime of corruption,” the letter read in part.

Additionally, the group questioned how President Ruto could afford to donate an amount 20 times his monthly salary while also pledging an extra Ksh. 100 million to the church. They cited Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) guidelines, which cap the President’s gross monthly salary at Ksh. 1,443,750.

“Our clients legitimately believe that the Kshs 20,000,000 that was bequeathed to you by Mr. William Ruto are or were proceeds of crime, or they fall within the definition of unexplained assets, having been donated by an individual who was on the 30th of December, 2024, ranked as the 2nd most corrupt citizen of the world by the Organized Crimes and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP),” the letter added.

The four individuals urged the church to return the funds to the EACC, warning that failure to comply would force them to seek legal redress.

“Perhaps, the idea of surrendering these amounts to the EACC would, in your view, appear to be very unpopular, but in the circumstances, it’s the best thing to do,” stated the March 5 letter.

The demand letter also highlighted that, despite the growing public outcry, President Ruto has yet to offer a satisfactory explanation regarding the donation’s source.

Citing Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA), the group emphasized that handling property acquired through corrupt means constitutes a criminal offense.

According to the law, any individual who holds, receives, conceals, or uses such property—or facilitates its use by others—is guilty of an offense. Those convicted under this section face severe penalties, including a fine of up to Ksh. 1 million, a prison sentence of up to 10 years, or both.

The concerned citizens also instructed their lawyers to initiate civil proceedings against Bishop Mwai if he chooses to keep the money.

“However, should you not find favor in our advice, you may opt to keep the said proceeds of crime, but bear in mind that should the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) bury its head in the sand.

“And should the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) opt out or abdicate its duties from taking the appropriate action in addressing this matter, be assured that our clients have duly instructed us to commence private prosecution against you for recovery of the said amount,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, a section of Kenyans has threatened to occupy Jesus Winner Ministry on Sunday in protest against the controversial donation.